GREENSBORO — The school year has started online, but about 5,000 Guilford County Schools students still need a device for remote learning.
In the face of this need, district leaders are calling for community members to donate gently used mobile devices to the district to loan out to students. That includes laptops, tablets and even used smartphones. The school system is not collecting desktop computers.
Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said devices need to be in working order, able to access the internet and have a working camera, microphone and charger.
The school district is accepting donations at the administration building at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro or the Pruette SCALE Academy building at 900 English Road in High Point.
People can come by with devices during regular office hours or call the district to schedule an after-hours drop off.
Guilford County Schools has ordered more than 79,000 laptops and tablets for students, but most of those aren't due to be delivered until December, according to the district's chief of finances and operations.
The school district will use remote learning at least through Oct. 20. Even if students return to school after that date, the school district is likely to use a hybrid model in which many students will get a mix of in-person and remote learning.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.