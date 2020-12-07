Guilford County Schools trying out "MAP" test in hopes of diagnosing student skill levels

GREENSBORO- Guilford County Schools is starting a major push to diagnose student academic skill levels this week, following months of mostly remote learning.
Students in kindergarten in through tenth grade are set to take the Northwest Evaluation Association's Measure of Academic Progress test. Millions of students across the country have already taken it.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Guilford County Schools is choosing to participate so that teachers, parents, and students can get a better idea of what skills or concepts students have mastered, and where they have deficiencies.
This is not, she said going to count toward students grades, nor is the district planning on holding students back a grade based on what they did or did not learn during the pandemic.
She said it does tie in with an effort they've started to try narrow the curriculum to key concepts. That could mean students exploring the most important lessons through projects or other reinforcement, but allowing teachers to skip some of the points they might normally have taught. Students still in remote learning could potentially spend more time working independently and less time watching lessons from teachers.
Contreras said that the realities of remote learning are forcing the district to look at emphasizing depth over breadth, but that doing so makes sense regardless.
"We want to really focus so that no time is wasted on skills they already know, skills that aren’t critical for moving on the next topic, or the next grade level, or for graduation," she said.
She also said that the district is readying to contract for tutors, potentially college students, to help students in the most need catch up.
Students in kindergarten through second grade are set to take the test this week. It's computerized and expected to take somewhere between 20 minutes to an hour per child. The MAP test is adaptive, meaning that whether a student gets a question wrong or right helps determine the next question they see. This helps diagnose the student's exact level of skill and knowledge on various points.
The district is requesting, though ultimately not requiring, that parents allow their students to take the test in person. Students in K-2 who are currently learning in person will just take it in their regular classes, but parents whose K-2 students are learning remotely have been asked to sign up for a time to bring their students by school for the tests. Students under remote learning will take the test in classrooms with no more than 3 students present, Contreras said.
Older grades will wait till they return to school in January to take the test, but again students in those grades who are learning remotely will be asked, though not required to come in.
It is possible to take the test from home, Contreras said, however she said they have concern that students might look up answers or get help from family members if they test at home, and that would defeat the purpose of finding out what the students can do on their own.
Separately, the state of North Carolina is also requiring high school students with block or semester-based course schedules to take first semester end of course exams in person. Early and Middle College students, who are all learning remotely at this point, are set to take the test in December. All others would take the test the second week of January, according to Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley. Other high school students on block schedules would take the end of course tests the second week in January.
