Guilford County Schools trying out "MAP" test in hopes of diagnosing student skill levels

"We want to really focus so that no time is wasted on skills they already know, skills that aren’t critical for moving on the next topic, or the next grade level, or for graduation," she said.

She also said that the district is readying to contract for tutors, potentially college students, to help students in the most need catch up.

Students in kindergarten through second grade are set to take the test this week. It's computerized and expected to take somewhere between 20 minutes to an hour per child. The MAP test is adaptive, meaning that whether a student gets a question wrong or right helps determine the next question they see. This helps diagnose the student's exact level of skill and knowledge on various points.

The district is requesting, though ultimately not requiring, that parents allow their students to take the test in person. Students in K-2 who are currently learning in person will just take it in their regular classes, but parents whose K-2 students are learning remotely have been asked to sign up for a time to bring their students by school for the tests. Students under remote learning will take the test in classrooms with no more than 3 students present, Contreras said.