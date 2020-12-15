Guilford County Schools will go to all-remote learning Wednesday, due to weather

GREENSBORO — All Guilford County Schools classes will be held remotely on Wednesday, due to expectations for severe weather.

All early morning athletic practices are also canceled.

Most of the district's students have been learning remotely since March, but this will mean that students in pre-K through second grade and students with special needs who have been learning in person will be remote on Wednesday also.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service was predicting a period of freezing rain late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, with the possibility of a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating.

School nutrition will send two meals home with students on Tuesday, according to a news release from the district. Families of students who are already learning remotely may also pick up two meals Tuesday for each child, according to the release.

Teachers can work from home on Wednesday if they wish, the district said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

