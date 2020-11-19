Guilford County students' grades fell in key classes under remote learning during first quarter

GREENSBORO — The percent of Guilford County Schools students who are failing key classes has increased from last year, data from the district shows.
Forty percent of students failed at least one course during the first quarter of this school year, compared to 29% of students for the first quarter of last school year. That's looking at core courses for third grade and up.
The shares of Hispanic and Asian students making F's increased by 16 and 14 percentage points respectively. For white students it increased by 10 percentage points and for Black students it increased by eight percentage points.
Students earned those grades for first quarter entirely though remote learning. The district halted in-person instruction last March and most students are still learning from home.
Leaders expect to bring back third grade through high school for in-person classes over the course of a few weeks in January. They'll join pre-K through second graders and students with various special needs who've returned in recent weeks.
Overall, about 22% of grades in core courses for the first quarter were A's, 15% were B's, 11 percent were C's, 9% were D's and 22% were F's. Additionally, 0.2% of grades were "pass," 8.5% were incomplete and 11.9% were no grade assigned.
Guilford County Schools gave out "incomplete" and "no grade assigned" grades more rarely prior to remote learning.
Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said she's been hearing that not completing work during remote learning may have been a big factor in sliding grades in the district.
"There’s a different level of accountability when you are coming face-to-face," she said. "You can’t turn your camera off when you are face-to-face with your teacher and he or she says, "Where is your social studies paper?"
She said educators are working to help students better grasp that remote learning is real school.
As far as class participation goes, she said the district has hovered at around 90% of students logging on each week to the Canvas learning system the district uses for remote instruction. There are still some students, she said, that don't have access to their own computer or tablet, despite the district's efforts to provide them. As leaders anticipated, many of the 79,000 laptops and tablets the district ordered for students and teachers this summer still haven't arrived.
Guilford County Schools students did not take end-of-grade state exams last year. Those were canceled because of the pandemic and the transition to remote learning. Students did not receive grades last spring under rules set by the state.
District leaders pointed to the drop in fourth-quarter grades as evidence of academic harm from not providing in-person education as they built a case earlier this month for going forward with a phased-reentry plan.
Oakley said last week that the district is adding 25 additional elementary teaching positions. With those hires and fewer students in the buildings because of remote options for students, the district now expects to generally avoid having teachers split time between two classrooms supervised by teacher's aides. That was an option they had considered, because desks must now be spaced farther apart for social distancing and classrooms can't accommodate as many students.
Instead, the school officials expect to split classes that won't fit in one room into smaller classes, each with their own teacher. Oakley said it's a top priority for Contreras for every child to be taught by a certified teacher.
Kelly Burkett, who has two children in middle school and one in elementary school with the district, said online learning learning works better for some of her children than others. In general, she said, it seems more challenging to get good grades under online learning.
One thing that helped, she said, was when a school guidance counselor had stepped in to help one of her children figure out how to get more organized. And if students are showing effort during their live Microsoft Teams meetings, she said, teachers seem to be factoring that in and using it to help bump up students' grades.
"I would say that the teachers are giving grace," she said.
