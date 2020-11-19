Guilford County students' grades fell in key classes under remote learning during first quarter

Oakley said last week that the district is adding 25 additional elementary teaching positions. With those hires and fewer students in the buildings because of remote options for students, the district now expects to generally avoid having teachers split time between two classrooms supervised by teacher's aides. That was an option they had considered, because desks must now be spaced farther apart for social distancing and classrooms can't accommodate as many students.

Instead, the school officials expect to split classes that won't fit in one room into smaller classes, each with their own teacher. Oakley said it's a top priority for Contreras for every child to be taught by a certified teacher.

Kelly Burkett, who has two children in middle school and one in elementary school with the district, said online learning learning works better for some of her children than others. In general, she said, it seems more challenging to get good grades under online learning.

One thing that helped, she said, was when a school guidance counselor had stepped in to help one of her children figure out how to get more organized. And if students are showing effort during their live Microsoft Teams meetings, she said, teachers seem to be factoring that in and using it to help bump up students' grades.

"I would say that the teachers are giving grace," she said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.