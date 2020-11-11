Guilford first- and second-graders will return to school Thursday, others soon to follow

During Tuesday night's meeting, Contreras brought in Iulia Vann, the county's health department director, who gave board members a briefing on local COVID-19 statistics and other related data.

Among other statistics, Vann pointed to hospitalization levels over the last three days that she said are the highest the county has been seen during the pandemic, which first hit North Carolina in March. The latest test positivity rate, she said, is about 7.3% — down slightly from recent spikes — but still higher than the 5% target the board had set at her earlier recommendation.

Vann also said that research suggests children, particularly younger children, may be less likely than adults to become infected with COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease. However, she said newer findings suggest that adolescents and adults may be equally likely to become infected.

Darlene Garrett and Byron Gladden, both in their last meetings on the school board, stressed their concerns about safety.

"We've got the virus, it's raging," Garrett said.

She questioned why the district was thinking about sending students back to school, given the surge in COVID-19 cases the county is experiencing.

"It's a crime to me," she said. "If something happens, it's going to be on all of us."

Contreras told the school board she doesn't believe the district would be able to make up for learning losses incurred this year and the achievement gaps the pandemic appears to be widening.

"We've never been able to catch the most vulnerable students up," she said. "There has never been a time when all children have been on equal footing."