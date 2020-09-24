Guilford school board OKs phased plan for return to school, possibly by the end of October for elementary, middle schools

The administration decided separately to allow pre-K to begin on a voluntary basis on Sept. 29 and kindergarten on a voluntary basis on Oct. 5. The reopening of other in-person classes could begin Oct. 20.

If the COVID-19 criteria allow, students in pre-K through second grade could attend Monday through Friday that week, and sixth graders could attend school in-person two days per week, with half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays.

The idea, Contreras said, is to give the elementary and middle schools a chance to practice their new social distancing protocols with their youngest students.

At the elementary schools, teaching assistants, including some former after-school care teachers, would play a critical role, allowing teachers to split their classrooms up to better accommodate social distancing. In instances when their classes are split across two classrooms, teachers could alternate the groups of students with whom they are working, while teaching assistants supervise the other group.

Separate schools for students with special needs open for full days Monday through Friday starting on that Oct. 20. Other vulnerable students, including some with disabilities, those in the first year of language acquisition, students in foster care, those with multiple risk factors and homeless students could also return that day.

They would then look to bring back grades 3-5 and 7-8 on Oct. 26, with seventh and eighth graders also attending two days per week, just like the sixth graders. Three schools that serve both elementary and middle grades — The Academy at Lincoln, Allen Jay Prep and Johnson Street Global Studies — will follow the elementary guidance and return to school five days per week. Buildings will undergo deep cleaning every Friday evening.