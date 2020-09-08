GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is asking the state to allow larger class sizes for some of the classes in its new elementary-level virtual school.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday to submit a class size waiver to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for the Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the district said in a news release.
The virtual academy, which opened this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and gives parents another option for educating their children, had about 2,700 students enrolled as of last week. That makes it the largest school in the district.
Several classrooms in kindergarten through third grade have 30 students enrolled, which is higher than the state's limit of 21 students. If a school has an unanticipated enrollment of greater than 2 percentage points, the school may request a class-size waiver.
The school board expects the waiver to be approved.
While Guilford County Schools is conducting all of its classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, students in the virtual programs will continue to work remotely when the district goes back to in-person classes.
Families must decided by Sept. 15 whether to join or transfer out of these virtual options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.