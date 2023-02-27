GREENSBORO — Send us a different Republican. Not Michael Logan.

That’s the message from all six Democrats on the Guilford County Board of Education.

The call for a different school board nominee comes as the stalemate over the District 3 seat drags on, and a bill aimed at clarifying how the board must handle a political party’s nominee awaits action in the N.C. Senate after passing the House earlier this month.

In a News & Record opinion column that was signed by the other five Democrats on the board, Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene condemned nominee Logan for social media posts that she said showed “bigotry and racial prejudice.”

Hayes-Greene wrote: “It is hard to believe the local Executive Committee of the Guilford County Republican Party has put forth a man who shared and ‘liked’ the following: Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

Logan, a Southern Guilford High School teacher, stood by that post and others highlighted in the opinion piece during an interview on Friday.

He first shared the post by conservative activist Ryan Fournier in April 2021, and again as a Facebook “memory” in 2022, and said he will probably share it again this year if it pops up in his feed.

Logan said his point in re-circulating the post was that how people handle themselves in bad situations has a huge impact on the outcome.

“That’s not giving any consideration of saying what was done to him was correct; it was not correct,” he said. “What (Chauvin) did was horribly wrong.”

The opinion piece also referenced a few other posts by Logan.

In 2011, Logan wrote: “Gotta love pepper spray” and “Spray ‘em all and let the parents sort ‘em out,” following a protest by students at a California college. He made a similar post on the same topic in 2016.

In 2013, he also wrote: “An assault shotgun at work, gotta love it,” in reference to a CNN story about a homeowner confronting a thief.

In the opinion piece that was published on Sunday, Hayes-Greene pointed to Logan’s Facebook posts as a reason why she and fellow members feel he’s not qualified to serve on the board.

“For three months, we have voted not to seat Mr. Logan on the school board,” she wrote. “We want to convey our rationale, and the stand we are taking, for it is not against a man or political party but against bigotry and racial prejudice and their attendant violence that we believe are represented in Mr. Logan’s candidacy.”

She also added: “There are many other Republicans who have not engaged in racially prejudiced writing, who seek to embody the values a Board of Education member should hold, and who have expressed an interest in representing District 3. It seems to us that the perfect solution is for the Republican Party to put forward one of them. And we would welcome them.”

The District 3 seat has been vacant since December when Pat Tillman resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. As prescribed by state law, the Guilford County GOP executive committee members who live in the affected district, in this case District 3, are charged with choosing a successor.

State law also says the school board must appoint that nominee to the vacancy.

But school board members in Guilford County haven’t always been willing to vote to do that.

In 2018, the board originally voted down Democratic Party nominee Winston McGregor before some members changed their minds, allowing her to join. That situation took less an hour to resolve versus the current situation which has lasted for months.

The bill currently before the state Senate is sponsored by Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett. He is attempting to clarify that school board members cannot take their own opinions into account when approving a political party’s nominee to fill a seat previously held by a member of that party.

Logan expressed pleasure with the bill, which he said seemed to be moving faster than he expected.

“I’m really kind of sorry and perplexed that our school board has such as issue with me,” he said.