GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools students are set to learn from home for at least the first nine weeks of school, following a decision by the school board Tuesday.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras amended a previous recommendation, calling for at least nine weeks of remote learning on Tuesday, rather than five weeks as she had suggested at a previous meeting. Students will be graded on their work.
With Tuesday's vote, that means school buildings will reopen to students no earlier than Oct. 20.
Among the school districts geographically surrounding Guilford County, just two plan on using a hybrid of in-person instruction and remote learning when school begins on Aug. 17. The rest will start with remote learning or begin with in-person orientation followed by remote learning.
Some of those districts will delay in-person instruction just a few weeks. Others are calling for longer or more open-ended delays.
At least 46 school districts and 30 charter schools have decided recently to use remote instruction when classes resume in August, according to totals compiled by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
