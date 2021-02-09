Guilford school board votes to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom

“Students are just staring at computer screens for hours and hours,” she said, adding that many turn off their web cameras. “The teachers are teaching their hearts out to boxes of names.”

District leaders provided requested updates to the board about possibilities for rapid testing of students and vaccination of teachers, but it still wasn't clear when either could be available in the schools.

Board of Education member Deborah Napper, who voted to postpone returning last month, said that in speaking to people associated with Cone Health she had learned that concerns about expected overcrowding in hospitals because of COVID-19 infections had been alleviated.

Iulia Vann, the director of Guilford County's health department, said hospitalizations in the county had dropped steeply in the last two or three weeks. COVID-19 cases, she added, had declined slightly but were still up above what was seen in the fall.

As previously planned, middle and high school students would attend classes in-person two days a week, with three days devoted to remote learning. Each grade would be split into "A" and "B" groups, with the "A" group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the "B" group attending on Thursdays and Fridays.

That schedule is designed to avoid crowding and make it possible to socially distance in classrooms.​

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.