GREENSBORO- Starting today, Guilford County Schools is hosting meetings for parents, guardians and caregivers to get help with its online learning system, Canvas.
The district has one meeting today with available slots to be held at 9 a.m. at 501 W. Washington Street in Greensboro, in room 301.
There's also an already-filled session later today, as well as morning and afternoon meetings with spots free set for Aug. 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.
To sign up, parents can visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4daba622a02-canvas
