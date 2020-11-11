Guilford schools staff can use 'Let's Talk' app to anonymously report protective equipment shortages, superintendent says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools employees have an avenue to anonymously report concerns about shortages in personal protective equipment for COVID-19.

The "Let's Talk" app is on the district's website and can be downloaded to mobile devices.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras brought up the app at Tuesday's school board meeting after board member Linda Welborn asked about the possibility of a hotline that could be used to report equipment concerns by staff who fear repercussions for speaking out.

Welborn's question came shortly after the board approved a phased reentry plan for the school district.

First and second grade students are set to return to school on Thursday. The district will also offer full-day kindergarten and pre-K starting Thursday. Previously, students in pre-K and kindergarten had been allowed to attend for half-days on a voluntary basis starting in late September and early October, respectively.

Various groups of students with special needs are slated to return on Monday.

The district plans to phase-in the other grades over the first few weeks of January, with high school students, the last group, expected to start on Jan. 21.