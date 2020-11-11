Guilford schools staff can use 'Let's Talk' app to anonymously report protective equipment shortages, superintendent says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools employees have an avenue to anonymously report concerns about shortages in personal protective equipment for COVID-19.
The "Let's Talk" app is on the district's website and can be downloaded to mobile devices.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras brought up the app at Tuesday's school board meeting after board member Linda Welborn asked about the possibility of a hotline that could be used to report equipment concerns by staff who fear repercussions for speaking out.
Welborn's question came shortly after the board approved a phased reentry plan for the school district.
First and second grade students are set to return to school on Thursday. The district will also offer full-day kindergarten and pre-K starting Thursday. Previously, students in pre-K and kindergarten had been allowed to attend for half-days on a voluntary basis starting in late September and early October, respectively.
Various groups of students with special needs are slated to return on Monday.
The district plans to phase-in the other grades over the first few weeks of January, with high school students, the last group, expected to start on Jan. 21.
The superintendent said "Let's Talk" allows people to choose to communicate anonymously if they want. Students, parents and community members can also use the app, which provides the community an avenue to connect with the district on a variety of topics, not just the pandemic.
She urged staff to be as specific as possible in voicing their concerns, detailing what items they see lacking at their school, such as masks, hand sanitizer or gloves, and not just refer to personal protective equipment in general.
The board has had conversations during multiple meetings this school year about staff raising complaints about protection equipment.
Welborn said Tuesday that school board members have continued to hear concerns.
She acknowledged that in some cases perceived shortages might be a miscommunication. In other cases, she said, there may be a lack of equipment that needs to be resolved.
"You need to let people know that you want to hear, and we need to listen," Welborn said. "We need to tell them in a nice manner, 'here it is!' or if it’s not there, we need to correct it."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
