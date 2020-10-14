Guilford Schools Superintendent expects to discuss possibly delaying reentry for some grades or student groups

GREENSBORO- Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras told school board members on Tuesday night that she expected to discuss with the health department today the possibility of delaying school reentry for some grades or student groups, beyond what's currently in her school reentry plan.

Contreras stressed that as long as the health department is willing to endorse such a move, she would prefer to do that, rather than postponing or indefinitely canceling her entire phased school reentry plan. She acknowledged that key community COVID-19 metrics she and the health department are examining aren't trending in the right direction so far.

"We are going to keep planning because this data is troubling," she said.

She expects most elementary schools could offer parents an option for their children to continue remote learning while remaining enrolled at their schools. Board members voted to ask the state to waive class size requirements in grades K-3, with the goal of letting elementary schools have larger online classes if needed.

It was less clear how many middle schools would be able to offer that option, Contreras said, because a high percentage of middle school parents have not yet turned in their parent preference forms.