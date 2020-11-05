Guilford schools superintendent seeks to revamp reentry metrics, ask for first wave of students to return next week

Contreras said obviously she and others have been thinking about factors like academic outcomes and student mental health all along as they looked at the possibility of reopening schools, but she thought it could help preserve the board's integrity to include those factors explicitly, if they will be weighed against the other metrics they've adopted.

She is planning to ask board members to weigh and consider for themselves the metrics — whether using the initial ones, or the expanded metrics Contreras is proposing — in deciding whether to bring back a new group of students on Thursday. Her hope is that, if they consider the new factors, they will agree to reopen school on Thursday, whereas considering the prior metrics alone could lead to blocking further reentry.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s most recent COVID-19 update, on Thursday, shows there are 105 new cases, or about 20 people per 100,000 residents.

Contreras' proposal is to bring back special needs students from 91 self-contained district classrooms and the district's four public separate schools, as well as first and second graders and any additional pre-K and kindergarten students who wish to return. Pre-K and kindergarten students have been attending on a voluntary, half-day basis, and would start going full-day on Thursday, if the school board agrees to the superintendent's proposal.