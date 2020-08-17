GREENSBORO — Many students in Guilford County and other school districts across the state hit a wall while trying to access their online learning today.
NCEdCloud, which serves as a portal to students online learning systems and other applications, experienced a "degradation in service" this morning, according to a statement from its vendor Identity Automation.
Even after correctly typing in user name and password information students and teachers on many occasions couldn't get the portal to load.
The N.C. Department of Instruction shared in an email sent at 11:23 a.m. that the service was now working after a glitch was fixed.
In it's statement, Identity Automation said it was still looking for the root of the problem, while marshaling resources to help prevent additional issues.
Nora Carr, the chief of staff with Guilford County Schools, said in an email that the the portal was "slowly coming back alive" Monday morning.
McLeansville Elementary parent Kevin Cannon got his daughter logged in first thing this morning, but then spent half an hour, between about 7:30 and 8 a.m. or so, trying and retrying to get his son through the portal.
"Did it come up?" Cannon asked his son Micah. "No? Let's try again."
When he finally got through, Micah was able to access the Canvas learning system and his other applications and participate in a small Microsoft Teams video conference with his teachers and a few classmates.
His teachers suggested they would try copy-pasting some links for students directly into the "ClassDojo" group message for parents to help them bypass the portal.
Kevin Cannon said he wondered whether some students and families not able to get into the system today would get behind, and whether teachers would then face competing demands on their time between working with students who were further along, versus those just starting.
He said parents like him are having to do a lot of learning to keep up with the various apps and technology that their children need to use.
"It's kind of like a first day of school for all of us," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.