Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT... AT 947 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTH OF ELLISBORO TO NEAR MCLEANSVILLE TO 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF RANDLEMAN. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MEBANE, ELON, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE AND PLEASANT GARDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&