Guilford superintendent says it would be 'absolutely reckless' to return students without social distancing

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras on Friday rejected the idea of abandoning limits on how full classrooms can be if and when Guilford County elementary school students return this year.

Her comments came on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement on Thursday that public elementary schools would no longer be required to keep students 6 feet apart at all times.

The requirement, which still stands for middle and high schools, limited the number of students that can fit in classrooms and posed a roadblock to daily school operation for many districts.

Cooper cited stabilization of COVID-19 trends and "continued low virus spread in school settings" in his decision, along with science suggesting that younger children are less likely to get infected, spread or suffer from the disease.

On Friday, Contreras said each county has to consider its own situation with COVID-19 before deciding whether or not to choose the new option.

"We are still above 5% test positivity rate," Contreras said. "So for us not to social distance when there is no vaccine yet would be absolutely reckless. And I will not be reckless with the lives of my own child or anyone else’s child or our staff members."