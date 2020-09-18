Guilford superintendent says it would be 'absolutely reckless' to return students without social distancing

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras on Friday rejected the idea of abandoning limits on how full classrooms can be if and when Guilford County elementary school students return this year.
Her comments came on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement on Thursday that public elementary schools would no longer be required to keep students 6 feet apart at all times.
The requirement, which still stands for middle and high schools, limited the number of students that can fit in classrooms and posed a roadblock to daily school operation for many districts.
Cooper cited stabilization of COVID-19 trends and "continued low virus spread in school settings" in his decision, along with science suggesting that younger children are less likely to get infected, spread or suffer from the disease.
On Friday, Contreras said each county has to consider its own situation with COVID-19 before deciding whether or not to choose the new option.
"We are still above 5% test positivity rate," Contreras said. "So for us not to social distance when there is no vaccine yet would be absolutely reckless. And I will not be reckless with the lives of my own child or anyone else’s child or our staff members."
While district officials believe there is enough space in most elementary schools to provide socially-distanced instruction — one way would be to turn common areas into classrooms — there is still the likelihood of some classes being split between two rooms. Teachers might have to alternate where they provide instruction, with teaching assistants aiding in supervision and academic support.
For three elementary schools — Morehead, Rankin and Southwest — district leaders have discussed the possibility that they might have to move some grade levels to other sites in order to accommodate students.
Contreras' comments on Friday came as she and her staff were weighing bringing Pre-K students back to school on a voluntary basis starting the week of Sept. 28 and kindergarten students on a voluntary basis the week of Oct. 5.
According to Janson Silvers, a district spokesman, school officials are gauging interest from parents in deciding whether to move forward with that plan.
Given that the early return would be voluntary for families, the administration is looking at potentially making its own decision rather than waiting for a vote from the Guilford County Board of Education.
Contreras is asking the school board to vote on a phased reentry plan at their next meeting on Sept. 24. That proposal would bring back other elementary and middle school students in late October — if the county's COVID-19 situation has improved. High school students would return no sooner than Jan 20.
