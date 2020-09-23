Guilford teacher group wants N95s, ventilated buildings, low COVID-19 rates for return to school

The group outlined their desires in an open letter signed by the association's top leaders and sent Wednesday to Contreras and board members. It came one day before an expected vote by board members on Contreras' proposals for indicators to return to school, as well as her phased reentry plan.

Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said Tuesday that the district is moving ahead with a plan to bring back pre-K and kindergarten students on a voluntary basis in the next two weeks, separate from the rest of the proposal. Oakley said the district is working to accommodate pre-K and kindergarten teachers who have health conditions or have said they aren't yet ready to return to classes due to COVID-19.

Not every teacher will necessarily be needed for now, since it is voluntary to families, and there's also the possibility of other licensed teachers in the buildings stepping in to help.

In an interview, Warren said GCAE wasn't opposed to that part, so long as it was truly voluntary for teachers. Their issue is the possibility that school reopening could result in staff being pressured or misled into taking risks they don't want to take.

"It shouldn’t be your basis for employment that you have to go in and expose yourself to a deadly contagion," he said.