GREENSBORO — No one wants to get an infection with their surgery. That's where Guilford Technical Community College graduate Latorria Jenkins is set to come in.

Jenkins was among the 1,379 graduating students who were honored by GTCC at its annual commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday.

The college awarded more than 2,400 credentials, diplomas, and degrees to those students. Three of the degrees, including an associate's in surgical technology, went to Jenkins. She's got a job lined up, starting in June, assisting with surgeries at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist in High Point. That includes making sure the surgeons get what they need and that everything stays sterile.

"I think I'm ready," she said. "I'm going to jump right on in."

GTCC actually split its graduates into two ceremonies, one at 11 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m., with different majors and programs at each. Graduating student Jeremiah Harris, the speaker at the 11 a.m. ceremony, talked about how GTCC had helped him on his journey from high school dropout and teenage parent to college graduate, rehabilitation crisis worker, and motivational speaker.

"If you notice, the second half does not look like the first," he said.

He urged the graduates not to see themselves as locked into past or present circumstances.

"...you hold the pen to the next chapter in your life," Harris said.

As Harris spoke, Jenkins sat beside her friend and fellow surgical technology classmate Jessica Currie, whom she met through the program and with whom she'll be working at the hospital.

Neither had a completely straightforward route to her degree.

Jenkins chose GTCC after graduating from Southwest High School seeking an affordable, local option. After seeing her grandmother's experience with breast cancer, and not being able to help, she knew she want do something in health care. When the college's respiratory therapy didn't turn out to be a good fit for her, she sought help from the college in figuring out a new course and school staff suggested surgical technology.

Currie, a former certified nursing assistant, tried to get into nursing, but it wasn't working for her, so she picked up the surgical technology program at GTCC.

That turned out not be entirely smooth going, either. At one point their professors for the program left, the women said, and the new professor that came in loaded them up with exams. But they also praised that same professor for being willing to listen to students and work with them.

Meanwhile, the two friends have had each other, to make each other laugh, and to figure things out.

On graduation day, that meant conferring on essentials like where to go and what line to stand in.

As they stood waiting their turn to cross the stage, they cheered for their classmates and Jenkins reached up to smooth Currie's tassel.

When it was her turn to walk, Jenkins did it with a little wave — and a tiny bit of swagger.