Guiliord County Schools' reopening will remain on pause for a least another week

GREENSBORO- Plans to continue the phased reopening of Guilford County Schools for in-person instruction will remain on pause for at least another week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras and School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene announced Friday.

“The superintendent was directed by the school board to meet regularly with public health officials to review the data, discuss COVID-19 research and consider the best ways to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in schools,” Hayes-Greene said in a news release. “Thus far, the health metrics approved by the Board of Education have not been met,”

This is the third time in two weeks the district has delayed the return of first and second grade students due to unfavorable local COVID-19 stats.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the news release, Contreras said she does not want to continue the week-to-week uncertainty for families and plans to seek a decision from the school board at their meeting on Nov. 10 on whether to continue to try to reopen schools prior to winter break or wait till January.