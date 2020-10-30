 Skip to main content
Guiliord County Schools' reopening will remain on pause for a least another week
GREENSBORO-  Plans to continue the phased reopening of Guilford County Schools for in-person instruction will remain on pause for at least another week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras and School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene announced Friday. 

“The superintendent was directed by the school board to meet regularly with public health officials to review the data, discuss COVID-19 research and consider the best ways to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in schools,” Hayes-Greene said in a news release. “Thus far, the health metrics approved by the Board of Education have not been met,”

This is the third time in two weeks the district has delayed the return of first and second grade students due to unfavorable local COVID-19 stats.

In the news release, Contreras said she does not want to continue the week-to-week uncertainty for families and plans to seek a decision from the school board at their meeting on Nov. 10 on whether to continue to try to reopen schools prior to winter break or wait till January. 

She said her recommendation will be that they change their health metrics for reentry, "in light of  the growing body of research on COVID-19 transmission in schools and consideration of the impact on students’ academic and social outcomes and emotional well-being."

Contreras looks to recommend a phased-in reopening—as early as November 12— for first through second grade students,  as well as students with special needs in 91 self-contained classrooms and the district's four public separate schools.

Currently, only Pre-K and Kindergarten students have had the opportunity to chose in-person instruction. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

