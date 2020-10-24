Hard History: Teaching the truths we don’t like to talk about

Now in his 40s, Scialdone has been teaching for almost two decades. His bunker-turned-classroom made students at Middle Creek feel like they were entering a different world from their other classes. Anything from jazz to “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone greets them as they search for their assigned seats.

Instead of hanging educational posters on the wall, Scialdone said he uses those spaces for students to “see themselves.” Images of Gandhi, Cesar Chavez, Malala Yousafzai and even Joe Holt, who integrated Wake County schools, watch over his students to remind them how powerful an education can be.

Ninth grade English is Scialdone’s comfort zone, but through the years, he has increasingly incorporated history into his English electives. He heads the English department, and his philosophy is simple: if he asks his teachers to offer a class, he has to be willing to offer that same class. So when the school needed an extra elective, he stepped up to offer African American literature.

The course was already considered an elective with a statewide curriculum, so he had material to work with. Still, he wanted to do more. If students were learning about Frederick Douglass and the Harlem Renaissance, they should also be studying modern rap and Ta-Nehisi Coates.