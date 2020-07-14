GREENSBORO — Nothing fuzzy or fluffy. Spaced-out student desks. Cafeterias turned into classrooms.
This is a glimpse of what district administrators believe socially-distanced education could look like in Guilford County Schools this year.
Schools leaders held a series of media opportunities at Sternberger Elementary School in Greensboro on Tuesday morning to show how they are planning for the possibility of returning to school under "moderate" social distancing requirements.
Under a "moderate" social distancing scenario, requirements from the state are expected to include keeping students, staff and others in the buildings six feet apart.
Sternberger, the leaders said, is one of the district's older schools. Those often have smaller classrooms than the newer school buildings. Each classroom is different, and features like built-in shelving make it harder to figure out from a floor plan what can fit.
District leaders set up a couple of classrooms at Sternberger based on six-feet-a-part spacing.
In the third-grade classroom they showed reporters on Tuesday, school administrators were able to fit about 16 desks, each about six feet apart from "nose to nose," as the district's chief financial and operations officer Angie Henry put it. Most third grade classes have around 20 or 21 students, the later being the maximum per teacher K-3 class size, Henry said. So, without more teachers, there's an obvious challenge for the district to make this work.
Meanwhile, to fit those 16 socially distanced desks, plus a space for the teacher to instruct from the front of the class, they had to remove most of the furniture in the classroom. Just two classrooms' worth of excess furniture made for a sizeable pile in the hallway outside.
Henry and the district's chief academic officer Whitney Oakley said finding storage space for all that furniture is another major challenge for the district. Even if there were space in the classroom for the furniture, those additional "touch points" would need to be disinfected. State rules require them to remove items like bean bag chairs and pillows, they said. Typically, these would provide a cozy spot for students to read, but administrators said they cannot easily be disinfected and so no longer have a place in the classroom.
Extra space was left around the classroom's air-conditioning unit, to avoid concentrations of air flowing over students' desks, Henry said. So what looks on paper like a 770-square-foot classroom really has about 568 square feet available for desks, she said.
Sternberger's combined gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium was transformed into a classroom. Because students would eat in their classrooms, rather than cafeterias, for social distancing, it's likely the district would use such spaces as classrooms, Oakley and Henry said.
In an elementary school, they said, the district would likely partition a space into multiple separate classrooms. Without partitions, the space fit about 52 desks. With partitions to split it up and to allow for access to the kitchen, they predicted it could house two classrooms of about 20 students, so 40 desks total.
In addition to reporters, the district has been inviting school board members and some principals to visit the classrooms to get a sense of how this could work and where the difficulties lie.
Oakley said their hope is that groups of principals who come to Sternberger will go back to their schools and set up their own spaces there, for teachers, staff and other principals to check out.
Oakley said that they don't anticipate having traditional open houses this year, given the threat of COVID-19, but they are looking at the possibility at some point of allowing parents to make an appointments to check out classroom spaces and desk arrangements to get a better sense of it all.
"It really does help to see it and touch it and look at it," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.