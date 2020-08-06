High Point University arena construction Aug 2020

This frame from a time-lapse video camera shows the progress of the Qubein Arena and Conference Center and Kahn Hotel complex at High Point University on Tuesday, Au. 6, 2020. The facility is being built on the north end of campus at East Lexington Avenue and North University Parkway.

HIGH POINT — High Point University won't open its new basketball arena complex this fall as planned.

The university's athletics department announced Monday on Twitter that "The Millis Center is back for (one) more year!!" The 1,750-seat Millis Center opened in 1992 and is home to the Panthers' men's and women's basketball teams and the volleyball squad.

A university spokeswoman confirmed Thursday that construction was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the facility is now scheduled to open sometime before the 2021-22 basketball season.

"HPU took a measured response in the spring when the pandemic began, which slowed the construction timeline," university spokeswoman Katie Hamlin said via email.

The $130 million project will contain three venues: a new sports arena that will seat 4,500 fans for basketball games, a conference center that can hold up to 2,500 people and a boutique hotel with 30 rooms, a fine-dining restaurant and meeting spaces.

The on-campus arena and and conference center will be named for Nido and Mariana Qubein, the university's president since 2005 and his wife. Inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, the basketball court will be named for Tubby Smith, a High Point graduate who has coached the HPU men's basketball team since 2018.

The hotel will be named for Jana and Ken Kahn, a Florida couple whose company publishes print and online media and holds corporate training events and trade shows for business and education professionals. The university announced last fall that the Kahns had donated $5 million toward the project.

High Point University will welcome back more than 5,000 students to campus starting next week. Students returning for the first time since the campus closed in the spring will find numerous new health and safety protocols.

Hamlin said HPU is expecting its largest graduate enrollment and third-largest undergraduate enrollment in university history. Classes start Aug. 18.

