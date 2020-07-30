GREENSBORO — Guilford College has put out its plan for reopening its campus for classes this fall.
The StayHealthy@Guilford plan will be in effect for the entire 2020-21 academic year and apply to all of the college's students, employees and visitors. The private liberal arts college of about 1,700 students said in a news release Thursday that its plan, developed over the past several months, "is designed to be highly flexible and adaptable to evolving circumstances" and will affect "virtually every aspect of campus life."
“As Guilford moves forward cautiously and with the utmost care for the health and safety of the entire campus community, the college recognizes that this global pandemic remains highly unpredictable,” said President Jane Fernandes, whose last day as Guilford's leader is Friday. “Guilford College pledges to be ever vigilant in navigating these uncharted waters — being prepared to act quickly in making proactive and prompt course adjustments to safeguard students, faculty and staff.”
Some highlights:
• Classes will be a mix of face-to-face instruction, remote learning and hybrid classes that include both in-person and online instruction.
• All faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear face coverings on campus whenever it's not possible to stay 6 feet apart from other people.
• Students taking at least one in-person class this fall must show a negative result on a COVID-19 test before they can move into campus housing or start classes. Free on-site testing will be done on campus from Aug. 13-17.
• All students and employees must agree to abide by certain health and safety rules. They include wearing masks in public spaces, maintaining social distancing in all activities, limiting attendance off-campus events, avoiding mass gatherings on and off campus and monitoring themselves daily for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
• The college will operate under one of four alert levels (very high, high, moderate low) for the duration of the pandemic. The college will change alert levels based on several factors, including increases or decreases in cases on and off campus. If alert levels rise, the college will impose more restrictions on gatherings, access to facilities and other campus activities.
• Single rooms in campus housing will be available for students who want them. For students enrolled exclusively in online courses, Guilford also might waive its requirement that students live on campus.
• 30 dorm rooms have been set aside to isolate or quarantine Guilford students who contract COVID-19.
• Some employees might continue to work from home once the semester begins.
• No public events will be held on campus during the fall semester.
The college previously announced that fall semester classes will start Aug. 19 and continue on campus through Nov. 20. All classes will move online Nov. 30, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving, and continue virtually through the end of the semester in mid-December.
Guilford's fall and winter athletic seasons and signature lecture series also have been affected by the pandemic.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Guilford's athletic league, last week canceled conference contests and championships scheduled for the rest of the calendar year. The Guilford College Bryan Series will open its 2020-21 season with three virtual events for the first time.
