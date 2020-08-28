HIGH POINT — The latest High Point University Poll shows the majority of registered voters in Guilford County would approve bonds Guilford County Schools is seeking to repair and replace aging buildings.
The poll shows that 83% of registered voters would vote for a bond on the Nov. 3 ballot to provide $300 million to Guilford County Schools to improve school facilities. Less than 5% said they would vote against such a bond; 13% did not offer an opinion.
The phone poll of a random sample of 428 registered voters was taken July 29-Aug. 21. The margin of error is 5.6 percentage points.
Take a look at some of the responses:
