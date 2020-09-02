GREENSBORO — For Jill Biden, listening to a Page High School teacher talk about the challenges of online teaching fell within her role as a surrogate for her husband on the presidential campaign trail.
On the other hand, it was more than relevant to her other job, too.
"I am hoping that if I have the honor of being first lady that I will be, you know, back in the classroom teaching remotely just like many of you," said Biden, who took a leave of absence from her job teaching English to community college students in northern Virginia.
On Wednesday, Biden led a virtual roundtable discussion on education that featured local educators and others.
While the coronavirus pandemic has limited how much the Bidens travel, they are relying on events like Wednesday's virtual roundtable to take the place of what might have been campaign stops in swing states such as North Carolina.
Justin Scarbro, a Page High School teacher, talked about the difficulty of trying to connect with students online versus the classroom.
"I think that it’s easy to lose some of what you remember you loved through a computer screen," he said.
N.C. A&T professor Calisha Petty said she thought educators needed more training to learn how to be effective teaching online.
Biden told them that in July she'd been through the training, calling it "really hard."
As first lady, she plans to "lift up" the teaching profession.
"When Joe becomes president, you will definitely have a president who is committed to public school education and you will have a first lady who is an educator," said Biden, 69. "Parents, educators, everyone who cares about children — no one wants to get our kids back to school more than we do."
