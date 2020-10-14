Introducing Julius L. Chambers High. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools drops Vance High's Confederate namesake

Thelma Byers-Bailey said Chambers was instrumental to her receiving a scholarship from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund while she was in law school, which allowed her to cover additional educational costs.

Milestone case

In 1965, Chambers brought forth a lawsuit on behalf of Darius Swann, whose son was assigned to an all-Black school, even though the family lived in a neighborhood zoned for an integrated school. Despite the district's desegregation plan at the time, most Black students were still assigned to all-Black schools.

The case eventually made its way to the Supreme Court in 1971, which held that busing was an appropriate remedy to desegregate public schools. The ruling led to immediate backlash in Charlotte, where white parents hurled rocks at buses, Black and white students fought, and small riots closed some area schools.

But for three decades, the ruling led to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools being one of the country's most integrated districts. That integration plan was ultimately overturned in the early 2000s, when a white parent sued the district alleging that his daughter did not get into a magnet program because of her race.