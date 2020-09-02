At DNC, Jill Biden pledges husband Joe will 'make us whole'

In this image from video, Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

GREENSBORO - Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be holding a virtual round table discussion at 2:30 p.m. today, Sept. 2, with "with educators, school employees, and parents in the Guilford County community," according to a news release from the campaign. 

A staff member for the North Carolina Democratic Party's coordinated 2020 campaign said by email that a Greensboro bus driver would be among those speaking. 

Jill Biden is a former high school teacher and community college professor who took a leave of absence from teaching college this year for the campaign. She has said she hopes to return to it afterward, even if she becomes first lady. 

N.C. Rep. Ashton Clemmons and Jen Mangrum, a candidate for state superintendent, also are set to take part in the conversation.  

Members of the public who want to attend the event can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/314305/

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

