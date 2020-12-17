Laptops for teachers have arrived, but Guilford County Schools still waiting on shipment of Chromebooks for most students

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has received its expected shipments of laptops for teachers, but is still waiting on Chromebooks to arrive for its many thousands of students in grades 4-12.
District technology staff are working to distribute new Lenovo laptops to middle school teachers this week, part of efforts to connect teachers and students during remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also plan to gather, update and repurpose older laptops the district had previously issued to some teachers so that the devices can be loaned out to students who need a device to attend remote classes.
Jess Thomas, the district's coordinator for educational technology, said she expected to be distributing laptops next month to high school and fourth and fifth grade teachers.
The laptops for teachers are among the 79,000 laptops and tablets the district ordered this summer.
Students in kindergarten through third grade have already received iPads that were part of those orders in an earlier shipment, Thomas said. K-3 teachers also received MacBooks earlier this fall.
All of these newly ordered laptops and tablets belong to the school district, so teachers and students don't get to keep them. The district expects to continue to use them in future years even after the pandemic is over.
Thomas said she anticipates the Chromebook laptops for students will arrive, "very soon," but said since they aren't here yet, students definitely won't get them until sometime after winter break. Tuesday is the last day of school for students until they resume instruction on Jan. 5.
In August, Angie Henry, the district's chief of finances and operations, said the district has been advised that the other 66,000 devices would be delivered by December. But she also said at that time that other school districts had seen delays to their expected delivery dates during the pandemic and that there would still be other steps that have to take place before the computers get to students.
Around the same time the district announced its orders for laptops and tablets, it also made a plea for the public to donate gently used devices for student use or to give money to the Guilford Education Alliance to buy laptops for the district to lend out.
In August, the district had about 5,500 outstanding requests from principals for devices for students, district spokesman Janson Silvers said in an email response to questions from the News & Record.
That's students who didn't have one of their own, either through the school or personally.
From September through November they distributed another 3,672 laptops to students, with a little more than half provided through GEA. However, at the same time they were distributing those devices, more laptop requests were coming in. As of the last week in November, they had 4,800 requested, Silvers wrote.
Sara Reynolds, an English teacher at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in High Point, happily picked up a new Lenovo ThinkPad at the school during Thursday's distribution.
She said she'd been using her own personal laptop, which she said is about 10 years old, for work purposes during the pandemic.
Thomas said that before the pandemic, teachers mostly used the desktops in their schools. However, because of the pandemic, teachers have sometimes had to work from home.
So the district wound up sending home older laptops with teachers, Thomas said. This new crop should make things easier for them, she said, and mean fewer hassles, like having to reboot devices multiple times to get them to work.
