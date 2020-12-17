Laptops for teachers have arrived, but Guilford County Schools still waiting on shipment of Chromebooks for most students

Thomas said she anticipates the Chromebook laptops for students will arrive, "very soon," but said since they aren't here yet, students definitely won't get them until sometime after winter break. Tuesday is the last day of school for students until they resume instruction on Jan. 5.

In August, Angie Henry, the district's chief of finances and operations, said the district has been advised that the other 66,000 devices would be delivered by December. But she also said at that time that other school districts had seen delays to their expected delivery dates during the pandemic and that there would still be other steps that have to take place before the computers get to students.

Around the same time the district announced its orders for laptops and tablets, it also made a plea for the public to donate gently used devices for student use or to give money to the Guilford Education Alliance to buy laptops for the district to lend out.

In August, the district had about 5,500 outstanding requests from principals for devices for students, district spokesman Janson Silvers said in an email response to questions from the News & Record.

That's students who didn't have one of their own, either through the school or personally.