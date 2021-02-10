Guilford school board votes to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom

GREENSBORO — Middle and high school students will finally be returning to in-person classes over the next month following a much-anticipated vote by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night.
Under the plan, sixth and ninth graders would return to school the week of Feb. 22. Seventh, 10th and 12th graders would return the week of March 1. Eighth and 11th graders would be back the week of March 8. (Information has been updated to correct an error. See the correction at the bottom of the article. 11:40 a.m. Feb. 10)
The return for middle and high school students, however, is optional. Students can continue learning remotely if they want, though administrators said most families had indicated they expected to return.
The board approved the plan on the strength of an 8-1 vote with T. Dianne Bellamy-Small in opposition.
In an academic year upended because of the coronavirus pandemic, district leaders have continually changed plans for when students should come back. Tuesday's vote comes about a month after school board members voted at their last meeting to postpone the return of middle and high school students.
“This will have lifelong impact on these young people,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who proposed the reentry plan the board adopted.
She said that online learning has been a challenge for both students and teachers this year.
“Students are just staring at computer screens for hours and hours,” she said, adding that many turn off their web cameras. “The teachers are teaching their hearts out to boxes of names.”
District leaders provided requested updates to the board about possibilities for rapid testing of students and vaccination of teachers, but it still wasn't clear when either could be available in the schools.
Board member Deborah Napper, who voted to postpone returning last month, said that in speaking to people associated with Cone Health she had learned that concerns about expected crowding in hospitals because of COVID-19 infections had been alleviated.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Iulia Vann, the director of Guilford County's health department, said hospitalizations in the county had dropped steeply in the last two or three weeks. COVID-19 cases, she added, had declined slightly but were still up above what was seen in the fall.
As previously planned, middle and high school students would attend classes in-person two days a week, with three days devoted to remote learning. Each grade would be split into "A" and "B" groups, with the "A" group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the "B" group attending on Thursdays and Fridays.
That schedule is designed to avoid crowding and make it possible to socially distance in classrooms.
Correction: Tenth graders are expected to return the week of March 1 and 11th graders the week of March 8. This information was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.
