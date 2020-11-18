Leader of AHA International School in Greensboro leaving at the end of November

GREENSBORO — AHA International School leader Glenn Drew is stepping down from the school at the end of this month, he announced Wednesday.

AHA International School is a new incarnation for the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro which closed in 2019.

It has yet to open to students, however Drew reiterated in his message that the school expects to launch in August 2021.

"As a founding member of the Board of Trustees, CEO, President, Executive Director and General Counsel, the time has come to step down and permit others to take the reins of an exceptional educational institution and lead it into the future under the new AHA banner," he wrote.

According to Drew's LinkedIn profile, he served as executive director or chief executive officer of American Hebrew Academy since 2003, just two years after the school opened to students.

In a letter to familes and supporters, Drew said that after learning of founder Maurice "Chico" Sabbah's vision for the school in 1996, he has been proud to oversee the "design, development and operation" of the academy for over two decades.