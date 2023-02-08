GREENSBORO — Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Each school year will consist of 180 days and 1,080 hours of instruction. The current school year's calendar is 173 student days and 1,038 instructional hours.

The calendar recommended by the superintendent and approved by the Guilford County Board of Education was one of two options presented to the community for feedback earlier this winter.

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 28, 2023 and the last day will be June 7, 2024.

The school district typically sets its traditional calendar first, before considering calendars for its more specialized schools. Those include the restart schools, extended-year schools, early and middle colleges and academies.

School board member Khem Irby said it was obvious that the calendar was a "hot topic" for comment, with more than 70 pages of comments of various perspectives received.

Earlier in the meeting, school board members voted to name High Point Central High School's baseball field after Andrew Harper, a former Kearns Academy social studies teacher and High Point Central High head baseball coach who died from COVID-19 in 2021 at the age of 48. The new name will be Andrew T. Harper Memorial Field.

School board members also, for the third time voted against seating Michael Logan, the Guilford County GOP's nominee to fill the District 3 school board formerly held by Pat Tillman. The vote was 5-2, with all Democrats present in favor and Republicans against. Irby was absent from the vote.