Middle and high school students will not return to in-person classes this month after Guilford County school board delays reentry

The district is finding that students are adjusting "quite well" to the requirement that they wear masks, Carr said, despite initial concerns that it might be difficult to get the students to do so.

Guilford County Schools has had more than 20,000 students return to in-person classes this school year, school administrators shared at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

That includes many pre-K through fifth grade students, as well as some older students with various special needs. Those students will continue with their in-person classes and are not covered by the vote.

Carr shared that 73.5% of K-5 students are currently learning in-person and that 70.2% of middle school students have had their families indicate a preference for them to return to school. High schools are still gathering data from families.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras was absent from Tuesday's meeting to deal with an emergency, Carr said.