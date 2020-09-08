GREENSBORO — Students struggling to get internet access will be able to use high-speed internet at one of 63 sites in Guilford County Schools for two Saturdays later this month.
The district will open 63 schools on Sept. 12 and 19 as internet hubs for students with limited internet access, the district said in a news release. The new academic year began Aug. 17, but the district started with remote learning for at least the first nine weeks because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
These hubs are in addition to the 13 Learning Centers available to students during the week.
The internet hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on a first come, first serve basis, with up to 30 visitors allowed inside at a time. That includes students and parents. Students will need to bring their own devices.
District staff will be at each school to help families, however, they will not be teaching any classes, the district said.
Parents must accompany K-5 students. Parents do not need to accompany middle and high school students, but those students will be required to show a student ID or schedule.
The district plans to assess participation after the first two weeks to determine if the internet hubs will be continued.
The following schools will host the Saturday internet hubs:
Elementary
- Alamance/Erwin Elementary
- Alderman Elementary
- Bessemer Elementary
- Bluford Elementary
- Claxton Elementary
- Colfax Elementary
- Cone Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Falkener Elementary
- Florence Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- General Greene Elementary
- Gibsonville Elementary
- Gillespie Park Elementary
- Guilford Elementary
- Jamestown Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Johnson Street Global Studies
- Jones Elementary
- McNair Elementary
- Millis Road Elementary
- Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary
- Montlieu Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Lindley Elementary
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Oak Ridge Elementary
- Oak View Elementary
- Pearce Elementary
- Pilot Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Southwest Elementary
- Stokesdale Elementary
Middle
- Academy at Lincoln
- Allen Middle
- Allen Jay Middle
- Eastern Middle
- Hairston Middle
- Jamestown Middle
- Kernodle Middle
- Kiser Middle
- Northeast Middle
- Southeast Middle
- Southern Middle
- Swann Middle
High
- Academy at Smith
- Andrews High
- Dudley High
- Eastern High
- High Point Central High
- Kearns Academy
- Northern High
- Northwest High
- Page High
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- Southwest High
- Western High
Specialty
- Christine Joyner Greene Education Center
- Gateway Education Center
- Haynes-Inman Education Center
- SCALE Greensboro
