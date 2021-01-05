Most of Guilford County Schools' elementary students are now learning in person after months of remote learning because of the pandemic

The school administration announced late last week that it was delaying the return of sixth graders from a planned first day back on Thursday to Jan. 21. Seventh and eighth graders who were originally scheduled to return on Monday next week would instead return on Jan. 25 under the revised schedule.

Carr said there were multiple reasons that Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her administrative team decided on the delay.

One of those, she said, was that they wanted more time to research, review and share health information about how COVID-19 impacts the middle school age group in particular.

"It's well documented that public schools aren't serving as high sources of community spread in elementary schools," Carr said. "It has been a little less clear for middle schools, so we wanted to get a little more data and information regarding that, although it looks promising based on Guilford County data."

They also wanted more time to firm up plans for COVID-19 health procedures at the middle schools and to try and communicate better with parents about what to expect.

They especially want to be clear with parents about the plan to split the middle school students who will be attending in person into two equal groups.