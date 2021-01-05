Most of Guilford County Schools' elementary students are now learning in person after months of remote learning because of the pandemic

GREENSBORO — Thousands of Guilford County Schools students started in-person classes on Tuesday, more than four months into the school year.
Third through fifth grade students began in-person classes on Tuesday, joining younger children and students with various special needs who resumed in-person classes in the fall as part of the district's phased reentry plan. Students have been learning from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a return to in-person learning delayed several times since school began in August.
The return of more elementary grades comes despite the district delaying the return of middle school students, which was also to begin this week, until later this month. School board members are set to discuss the return of high school students, expected to begin on Jan. 21, at their board meeting next week.
About 60% to 70% of the district's elementary school students have chosen to return to in-person classes, according to Nora Carr, the district's chief of staff.
The remaining 30% to 40% include students who are learning online through their regular elementary schools and those who are attending a separate virtual academy started by the school district.
High school and middle school students will have the option of going with a blend of in-person and remote learning, or sticking with remote learning only once in-person classes resume for them.
The school administration announced late last week that it was delaying the return of sixth graders from a planned first day back on Thursday to Jan. 21. Seventh and eighth graders who were originally scheduled to return on Monday next week would instead return on Jan. 25 under the revised schedule.
Carr said there were multiple reasons that Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her administrative team decided on the delay.
One of those, she said, was that they wanted more time to research, review and share health information about how COVID-19 impacts the middle school age group in particular.
"It's well documented that public schools aren't serving as high sources of community spread in elementary schools," Carr said. "It has been a little less clear for middle schools, so we wanted to get a little more data and information regarding that, although it looks promising based on Guilford County data."
They also wanted more time to firm up plans for COVID-19 health procedures at the middle schools and to try and communicate better with parents about what to expect.
They especially want to be clear with parents about the plan to split the middle school students who will be attending in person into two equal groups.
There would be a Group A and Group B, with one group attending in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and remote learning the rest of the week, and the other group attending in person on Thursdays and Fridays and remote learning the rest of the week.
Contreras OK'd pushing back the middle school return without bringing it to the Guilford County Board of Education for a vote. Carr said school administrators consider this a tweak to the plan, rather than the kind of major change for which they ought to seek a board vote. She said they called all the board members individually to inform them of the choice and that board members were supportive.
Reached briefly Tuesday, Winston McGregor, the school board's vice chairwoman, said she supported the change because it would give time to work on additional protocols to allow the start of middle school to go more smoothly.
Board chair Deena Hayes-Greene said the delay is still basically in line with the plan the board approved in November, and for now she still supports that plan, including the return of high school students, though she stressed the need for vigilance in considering new information as it comes in.
She said she had wanted to add the discussion about high school reentry to the agenda for the school board meeting next week to allow board members to hear the latest relevant COVID-19 information, from sources including the county health department and state officials, and to ask their own questions.
Hayes-Greene said she is "really concerned" about news of local hospitalizations increasing and Cone Health projecting it could soon be over capacity, and she's aware that many teachers and parents share concerns about the negative trends in the COVID-19 situation in the county in recent weeks.
State health data shows Guilford County added 264 new cases on Tuesday. According to county health data, some 238 Guilford County residents are hospitalized and 1,143 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
More than 2,900 people have signed a petition on Change.org urging the school system to stick with virtual learning. The petition, created on New Year's Eve, urged the schools to stick with remote instruction until COVID-19 metrics in the county improve.
“I am a teacher and scared of getting infected and possibly dying,” wrote Jamiequay Windbush in the “reasons for signing” comment section of the petition.
Hayes-Greene said that since the holidays, she has been contacted by a few high school students urging that their schools not reopen, whereas in earlier months students who reached out to her with their thoughts generally wanted to return to in-person classes.
"There’s just no easy answer, no simple answer to any of this," she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.