N.C. A&T will reopen at noon on Wednesday

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T will return to normal operations on Wednesday, the university said today in a statement.

The university will remain on what it calls "Condition 2: Suspended Operations" until that time. In that mode, the university is open on a very limited basis but has formally suspended all but mandatory operations. A&T has been on Condition 2 since Sunday due to a winter storm that brought several inches of snow and ice to the area.

A&T encourages students and employees who are coming to campus Wednesday to be careful and allow plenty of time for the commute. The university warned students and staff to be aware of the potential of ice accruing from rain and snowmelt that can freeze overnight, creating a hazard that is difficult to see.