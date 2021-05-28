N.C. A&T will use $1 million donation for engineering scholarships

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T said it's awarding engineering scholarships with a $1 million donation.

The donation, announced Friday, will be used in two related ways.

A&T will spend half of the money over two years to give grants to students enrolled in A&T's College of Engineering who might have to quit school because they can't afford it.

The university said it awarded $250,000 in what it called "completion scholarships" during the spring semester to help 65 engineering students pay their college bills. A&T said all of those students graduated in May or remain on track to get their degrees in December.

The remaining completion scholarships will go to other engineering students with financial need. A&T said it will give preference to students from Washington, D.C., near where the donor is based.

The other half of the donation will be used to set up an endowed scholarship fund that will award grants in future years to engineering students with financial need.