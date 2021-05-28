 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. A&T will use $1 million donation for engineering scholarships
0 comments

N.C. A&T will use $1 million donation for engineering scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAT engineering building McNair Hall

McNair Hall is the main College of Engineering building at N.C. A&T

 N.C. A&T, contributed

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T said it's awarding engineering scholarships with a $1 million donation.

The donation, announced Friday, will be used in two related ways.

A&T will spend half of the money over two years to give grants to students enrolled in A&T's College of Engineering who might have to quit school because they can't afford it.

The university said it awarded $250,000 in what it called "completion scholarships" during the spring semester to help 65 engineering students pay their college bills. A&T said all of those students graduated in May or remain on track to get their degrees in December.

The remaining completion scholarships will go to other engineering students with financial need. A&T said it will give preference to students from Washington, D.C., near where the donor is based.

The other half of the donation will be used to set up an endowed scholarship fund that will award grants in future years to engineering students with financial need.

The donation came from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation of Bethesda, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The foundation supports engineering and military veterans organizations around the nation and child health, education and community nonprofit efforts in Washington, D.C. 

Victor Solomon performs Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar's "Freedom" for his journey song during the Live Finale Performances on The Voice.

» Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp

» Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub

» Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC!

» Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes

THE VOICE ON SOCIAL:

Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/

#TheVoice #VoiceFinale #TheVoiceTop5 #TheVoice2021 #VictorSolomon #KendrickLamar #Freedom #NBC #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson #NickJonas

NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

NBC ON SOCIAL:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc

Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC

Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC

Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc

ABOUT THE VOICE

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows. During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. Stream Now on the NBC App!

Victor Solomon Sings Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar's "Freedom" - The Voice Finale Performances 2021

https://youtu.be/RqRpa331hQs

The Voice

http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News