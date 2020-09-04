GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's fall semester enrollment stands at 12,754 students after growing 1.6 percent in a year.
That number is a university record for the fifth straight year. It's also the eighth straight year of annual enrollment increases at the Greensboro institution. Since 2013, A&T's student count has grown nearly 21 percent.
A&T expects to remain the nation's largest four-year historically black college and university, and it remains on target to meet its goal of 14,000 students by 2023.
Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement Friday that he's "very pleased" with this year's enrollment gains.
“Growth this year required a laser-focused level of intentionality around our strategic goals combined with an awareness of our environment and the specific areas of growth we could responsibly support,” Martin added.
A&T said it saw double-digit growth in both its master's degree and online degree programs. A higher percentage of students than a year ago returned for their junior and senior years.
Doctoral enrollment was virtually unchanged from a year ago, and the number of undergraduates was up only slightly. Undergraduates represent close to 90 percent of A&T's total enrollment.
A&T's recent growth has been fueled largely by increases in the number of first-year students. But A&T's freshman class declined by 6.6 percent this fall to 2,135 students.
The reason? COVID-19, A&T said. The university said that more than 160 accepted students decided not to start until the spring semester in hopes that the pandemic's grip will have lessened. Had those students come to A&T this fall, freshman enrollment would have been about the same as it was a year ago.
In related news:
A&T is the top HBCU in the nation, according to Money's annual college rankings. The website's Best Colleges 2020 ranks institutions based on education quality, price and affordability and graduate earnings.
After jumping 214 places in this year's rankings, A&T placed ahead of the other HBCUs on Money's list, including Spelman College and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Florida A&M University.
A&T ranked 442nd out of 739 institutions on the Money list, which was released late last month. Other area schools listed are Wake Forest University (146th overall), UNC School of the Arts (237th), Elon University (395th), UNCG (470th), Winston-Salem State (523rd) and High Point University (723rd).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.