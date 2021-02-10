N.C. governor plans to open up vaccination to school employees on Feb. 24

GREENSBORO — North Carolina will open up vaccines to school and child care front-line workers on Feb. 24, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

His announcement puts them next among workers to receive the vaccine, after medical and long-term care facility staff, some of whom were among the first people vaccinated.

The state expects other front-line essential workers could become eligible on March 10.

Cooper stressed the state is going to continue to vaccinate people who are 65 and older.

He said state leaders thought it would be easier to start with one group of front-line essential workers, rather than adding all in that category for the next round.

He also said he expects another vaccine could be approved by the federal government soon, potentially increasing the supply.

Methods for vaccinating school and child care workers are likely to vary.

In some cases, employee vaccinations might take place at schools, said Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human services. In others, she suggested, local vaccination facilities might host a school workers vaccination day or a child care workers day.