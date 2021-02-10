N.C. governor plans to open up vaccination to school employees on Feb. 24

GREENSBORO — North Carolina will open up vaccines to school and child care front-line workers on Feb. 24, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
His announcement puts them next among workers to receive the vaccine, after medical and long-term care facility staff, some of whom were among the first people vaccinated.
The state expects other front-line essential workers could become eligible on March 10.
Cooper stressed the state is going to continue to vaccinate people who are 65 and older.
He said state leaders thought it would be easier to start with one group of front-line essential workers, rather than adding all in that category for the next round.
He also said he expects another vaccine could be approved by the federal government soon, potentially increasing the supply.
Methods for vaccinating school and child care workers are likely to vary.
In some cases, employee vaccinations might take place at schools, said Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human services. In others, she suggested, local vaccination facilities might host a school workers vaccination day or a child care workers day.
Cohen stressed that just because school and child care workers will become eligible on Feb. 24, it does not mean they should expect they will get their first shot that day. It's going to be a gradual process, she said.
Front-line school and child care worker for this group are staff that must work in person. That includes teachers, principals, child care staff, bus drivers, custodians and school maintenance staff, Cooper said. It covers public and private pre-K school workers, child care and Head Start.
Cooper's announcement came the day after the Guilford County Board of Education passed a resolution urging him to immediately make every North Carolina public school employee eligible for vaccines.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Just before the meeting, members of the Guilford County Association of Educators and their allies held a press conference on the steps of the district school administration building in Greensboro also calling for vaccines for school staff.
"We’ve been told it is an urgent matter to get our students back in school," GCAE Vice President Kenya Donaldson said. "We are just asking that the same urgency be applied when we are considered for receiving vaccinations."
"Get the shots in our arms so we can reopen safely," she said.
Even if Cooper had opened vaccination to educators tomorrow and sent truckloads of vaccines out to serve them, there is no way they all could receive both doses of the vaccines currently approved, with the prescribed 21 or 28 days in between shots, before Feb. 22.
That's when middle and high school students would begin to return to schools under a plan approved Tuesday night by the Guilford County school board.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
A majority of Guilford County Schools' elementary students and some older students with special needs have already returned to the classroom.
Under the plan, sixth and ninth graders would return to school the week of Feb. 22. Seventh, 10th and 12th graders would return the week of March 1. Eighth and 11th graders would be back the week of March 8.
As previously planned, middle and high school students would attend classes in person two days a week, with three days devoted to remote learning. Each grade would be split into "A" and "B" groups, with the "A" group attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and the "B" group attending on Thursdays and Fridays.
As with elementary students, the return for middle and high school students is optional. Students can continue learning remotely if they want, though administrators said most families had indicated they expected to return.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.