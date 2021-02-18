N.C. governor says school reopening bill still needs some work before he approves it

Cooper said Thursday he could sign different legislation "or let this run its course."

The governor said by mid-March, 95 of the state's 115 local school districts would have some in-person instruction.

Teachers and other school staff are next in line for vaccines, starting Feb. 24. They will be the first group of front-line essential workers eligible in the next phase of vaccinations, with others in that category set to become eligible on March 10.

"What the department is going to do is to work with the providers and see how the process of working with educators goes and to learn some things about that before any decisions are made about the front-line essential workers March 10," Cooper said.

North Carolina will also continue vaccinating those in earlier groups as the front-line workers become eligible, including anyone who is at least 65 years old and health care workers.

Cooper said he will announce next steps to the state's executive order next week. The modified stay-at-home order is set to expire Feb. 28, and includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and restrictions on gathering size and business capacities. There is also a statewide mask mandate.

