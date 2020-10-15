N.C. residents don't want to rush reopening of schools and businesses, new poll finds

A plurality of 38% said the state's coronavirus rules and restrictions have been about right. That compares to 34% who said they weren't restrictive enough and 28% who said they were too restrictive.

People who thought the state was too restrictive tended to give Cooper an F grade for his handling of the pandemic. But Husser said people who thought the state wasn't restrictive enough tended to give Cooper a B or C grade.

Cooper got an A, B or C grade from 71% of the respondents for his handling of the pandemic, down from 76% in the June poll. Trump got a D or F grade from 52% for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That's up from 51% in the June poll.

"In terms of COVID, the governor is in about as good a position as he probably could have hoped to be," Husser said. "He doesn't have a tremendous number of people who say he's doing a great job. But at least he has a majority who are giving him a solid passing grade."

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Cooper's Republican challenger, has campaigned on the governor being too slow to reopen the state. But Husser said the new Elon poll could help explain why Forest is behind Cooper in other polls.