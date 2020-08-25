The Greensboro university says it expects a shortfall of $14 million this fall because of declines in tuition, dining, housing and athletic revenues.

While the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cost the UNC System at least $220 million in l…

East Carolina University started fall semester classes Aug. 10. UNCC's fall classes don't begin until Sept. 7, but they'll be online at least through Oct. 1.

By Monday, nearly 3,800 undergraduates will have moved into university housing. Undergraduate classes start Wednesday.

All of the UNC System schools — and a handful of private schools — are publicly disclosing number of COVID-19 cases on their campuses. Critics say these new dashboards provide an incomplete picture of how quickly the virus has spread.

COVID-19 update: Tuesday's numbers

N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,345 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 157,741. 8,467 tests were completed on Tuesday, and 7.4% of Monday's tests were positive. Over 2.1 million tests have been completed.

Guilford County: The state reported 52 coronavirus cases Tuesday and no new deaths. So far, 6,479 residents have become infected, a rate of 121 cases per 10,000 residents, and 163 people have died. Since early March, the county health department said, 582 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,735 people have recovered.

N.C. deaths: 2,570 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms, up 35 from Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,000 people were hospitalized on Monday with coronavirus, up 102 from Sunday.