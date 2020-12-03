 Skip to main content
N.C. schools will be able to do free COVID-19 tests of students and staff. Here's how.
RALEIGH — North Carolina is starting a free program to help public schools conduct COVID-19 tests of students and school employees.

The federal government is providing North Carolina with 3.1 million COVID-19 antigen tests that allow for rapid determination of a positive result using a nasal swab. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services leaders said Thursday that they will begin accepting applications from school districts and charter schools to use the antigen tests as part of a free pilot program.

School districts, working with their local health departments, will use the tests on students and staff who screen positive with COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone positive for COVID-19. The schools could get the tests as soon as Dec. 14.

"The point about testing will be about early identification of people who may be positive so that we can then more quickly put in those control measures to prevent spread through the school," state health director Betsey Tilson told the State Board of Education on Thursday

Tilson said the results will allow schools to quickly isolate and quarantine people.

Parental permission would be required before the tests could be given to students.

Susan Gale Perry, chief deputy secretary of NCDHHS, said the program will continue for as long as supplies last. She said the state is hoping the federal government will provide additional testing kits.

Vaccine distribution discussed

Also on Thursday, health officials gave an update on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine that could begin as soon as the end of the year. But Tilson said large amounts of the vaccine won't likely be available until the spring.

In the meantime, Tilson said people need to continue practicing the 3Ws of wearing a face mask, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing your hands regularly.

School employees who are at high risk due to health complications are scheduled to get the vaccine during Phase 1B. Phase 1A, the first phase, is health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Other school employees would get it during Phase 2.

Depending on the results of clinical trials, K-12 students and college students would get the vaccine in Phase 3.

Tilson said the public should be confident that shortcuts were not made with safety in getting a vaccine developed.

State board member James Ford warned that health leaders will need to overcome the fears that many Black people have after the history of "breaches of trust" such as the Tuskegee syphilis experiment and the Flint water crisis."

Tilson said health leaders recognize the "historical trauma" and are working with historically marginalized populations to address their concerns and ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine.

"We are thinking of who are our trusted voices," Tilson said. "It is our Black faith leaders. It is our Black physicians. They are an incredibly trusted voice."

Thursday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: There were a record 5,637 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 377,231, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 43,652 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: A total of 17,422 cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 256 deaths have been reported, according to state data. That's an increase of 273 cases and 10 new deaths from the previous day.

N.C. deaths: The state has recorded 5,410 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 44 from what was previously reported.

N.C. hospitalizations: A record 2,101 were hospitalized statewide Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 62 from the previous day.

