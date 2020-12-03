N.C. schools will be able to do free COVID-19 tests of students and staff. Here's how.

Vaccine distribution discussed

Also on Thursday, health officials gave an update on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine that could begin as soon as the end of the year. But Tilson said large amounts of the vaccine won't likely be available until the spring.

In the meantime, Tilson said people need to continue practicing the 3Ws of wearing a face mask, waiting at least 6 feet apart and washing your hands regularly.

School employees who are at high risk due to health complications are scheduled to get the vaccine during Phase 1B. Phase 1A, the first phase, is health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 exposure and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

Other school employees would get it during Phase 2.

Depending on the results of clinical trials, K-12 students and college students would get the vaccine in Phase 3.

Tilson said the public should be confident that shortcuts were not made with safety in getting a vaccine developed.

State board member James Ford warned that health leaders will need to overcome the fears that many Black people have after the history of "breaches of trust" such as the Tuskegee syphilis experiment and the Flint water crisis."