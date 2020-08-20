As North Carolina college students return to campuses to resume in-person classes, universities are providing infrequent coronavirus updates with wildly different levels of transparency. State officials are asking colleges to be "transparent."

Is the university's decision to move all undergraduate classes online a harbinger of things to come at other state university campuses?

The university said it will move undergraduate online starting Wednesday after the number of cases spiked. No other UNC System schools will follow suit right away.

COVID-19 update: Thursday's numbers

N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,972 new cases Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 149,904. 21,375 tests were completed on Thursday. Eight percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive. Over 2 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data.

In Guilford County: 96 coronavirus cases reported Thursday and no new deaths, according to state officials. 6,165 residents have become infected, a rate of 116 cases per 10,000 residents, and 160 have died. Since early March, the county health department said, 569 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,617 have recovered.

N.C. deaths: 2,465 as of Thursday, according to the state figures, up 34 from Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,023 people were hospitalized on Wednesday because of the coronavirus, up 23 from Tuesday, according to the latest data available.