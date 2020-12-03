N.C. teacher turnover is down in latest report. But will it stay that way amid pandemic?

But Kristin Beller, president of Wake NCAE, disagreed. She cited various Wake County teachers who've told her they're resigning rather than risk their health in the pandemic.

"They love their students and would stay in teaching if they felt there was leadership from the state in how it's going to improve conditions," Beller said in an interview Thursday.

Beller also disputed that the General Assembly should get credit for the reductions in resignations. She said the attrition rate is down because mid-career teachers have been staying despite not receiving state pay raises.

Personal reasons cited for quitting

Retiring with full benefits, resigning to change careers and resigning due to family relocation were the top three reasons for teachers leaving. The next highest category was resigning to teach in another state.

The number who quit to teach in other states dropped from 642 educators in the 2018-19 school year to 585 last school year. But this group still accounted for nearly one in 12 teachers who left employment with the state's public schools.

One source of data that DPI has from this school year is the teacher vacancy rate.