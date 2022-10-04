NC A&T announces creation of Honors College, names dean

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T now has an Honors College, which will be led by Margaret I. Kanipes as dean.

The decision comes as the university has grown to a record-high enrollment of 13,530, which school leaders say is the largest enrollment for a historically Black college or university.

“Honors colleges provide opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of a university, attract high-quality faculty and attract high-performing in-state students who want to attend a university that offers more personalized support, a transformative experience and fosters a strong sense of belonging,” Tonya Smith-Jackson, provost executive vice chancellor of academic affairs, said in a news release. “As an HBCU, N.C. A&T is providing an honors college that will produce scholars and innovators with advanced skills and knowledge to advance the human condition.”

The Honors College evolved out of the University Honors Program that launched in 1998 with 50 high-achieving undergraduates, the university said. Kanipes became that program's fourth director in fall 2017. During her tenure, UHP grew from 124 students admitted to 304 admitted this fall with the transition to an Honors College, putting overall enrollment over 1,000, according to the release. She has also developed scholarship programs and boosted the program’s endowments, corporate funding and grants, according to the release.

In the past three months, A&T was named a Fulbright Historically Black College and University Institutional Leader for 2022 "because of the outstanding efforts of the UHP," university officials said in the news release.

Kanipes, an A&T alumna, holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from A&T and a doctorate in biological sciences from Carnegie Mellon University. She also was a Duke University postdoctoral fellow in biochemistry.

She has held posts as an assistant biology professor at Fayetteville State University, an associate chemistry professor at A&T and interim chair of the Department of Chemistry for four years. She also served as director of the STEM Center of Excellence for Active Learning for a year and was a chemistry professor while also serving as UHP director. The university said she has received more than $13 million in grants during her career to support her research on food-borne pathogen detection.