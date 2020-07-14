GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he will allow school districts to reopen their schools for the fall with "moderate" social distancing required.
All of grades K-12 and all school staff will be required to wear face coverings, he said.
He said he is asking school districts to provide remote learning as an option for any students and families that want it. And he said districts also have the option to choose fully remote learning for everyone instead of reopening their buildings.
The "moderate" social distancing requirement includes keeping everyone in schools six feet apart while in the building and keeping the total number of students in the buildings at 50 percent or less of the fire code capacity. For many school districts, that will mean they will need to reduce the number of students in school at any time to be able to pull that off.
This breaking news will update.
