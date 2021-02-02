NC Governor urges districts to reopen all schools for in-person learning

GREENSBORO- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday called on school districts across the state to reopen all their schools for in-person learning.

"We've learned much more about this virus and now it is time to get our children back into the classroom," he said.

Students should still be given the option of remote learning, if that's what's best for them individually and teachers especially at-risk for COVID-19 complications should be providing that remote instruction, Cooper said. Other students and teachers, he urged, should be back together at school.

He said new research conducted in North Carolina showed reopening schools was safer than originally feared.

Cooper stopped short of requiring schools to reopen and said he had concerns about a bill recently introduced in the state legislature that, if it became law, would require districts to go back to in-person learning.

"I think the way to go is to get the local boards to take this action," he said.