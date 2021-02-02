 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NC Governor urges districts to reopen all schools for in-person learning
0 comments
breaking top story

NC Governor urges districts to reopen all schools for in-person learning

{{featured_button_text}}
Cooper visits clinic pushing to overcome vaccine hesitancy

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a tour of Piedmont Health Senior Care, a federally qualified health center where PACE patients (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and underserved populations receive the coronavirus vaccine Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Pittsboro, N.C.

 Gerry Broome

GREENSBORO- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday called on school districts across the state to reopen all their schools for in-person learning. 

"We've learned much more about this virus and now it is time to get our children back into the classroom," he said. 

Students should still be given the option of remote learning, if that's what's best for them individually and teachers especially at-risk for COVID-19 complications should be providing that remote instruction, Cooper said. Other students and teachers, he urged, should be back together at school. 

He said new research conducted in North Carolina showed reopening schools was safer than originally feared. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cooper stopped short of requiring schools to reopen and said he had concerns about a bill recently introduced in the state legislature that, if it became law, would require districts to go back to in-person learning. 

"I think the way to go is to get the local boards to take this action," he said. 

Cooper required districts to adopt remote learning in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S.  For this school year, he gave districts the choice of continuing with remote learning only or returning students to classes with social distancing and safety protocols in place.

At least 90 of 150 school districts across the state are providing in-person classes to at least some students, he said. 

This is a breaking news alert. For more information, check back later.  

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County Schools' choice fair goes virtual this year
Education

Guilford County Schools' choice fair goes virtual this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district instead chose to offer parents the chance to meet online with school leaders and staff over five days, starting Monday. There will also be info sessions for parents held at noon each day with district departments such as transportation, school nutrition and student services. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News