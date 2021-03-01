NC Senate fails to override Gov. Cooper's veto on school bill

The N.C. Senate failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would force school districts to offer in-person learning.

Backers of the bill failed by one vote to get the three-fifths supermajority needed to override the veto. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, played a crucial role in the outcome. He originally voted for the Senate bill but announced earlier Monday that he would change his vote.

“Our students and teachers must come back to a healthy learning environment,” he said.

Sponsored by Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), the Senate bill would have required all school districts to offer some form of in-person learning, either fulltime in-person with minimal social distancing, known as Plan A, or a mix of remote and in-person learning with at least six-feet of social distancing, known as Plan B.

It would have scrapped Plan C, which calls for fulltime online learning, but it would have asked school districts to keep a virtual school option for parents who don’t want their children back in school.