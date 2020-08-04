All North Carolina public school teachers will get a bonus this year, but for some of those teachers, it will be significantly less than they expected.
Senate Bill 818, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper into law in June, means $350 bonuses will be paid out to the state’s thousands of teachers and instructional support personnel by Oct. 31.
But some teachers were already expecting larger bonuses this year, and instead will get the same bonus as everyone else.
The $350 bonuses are being paid out of the state’s General Fund to the Department of Public Instruction instead of the usual bonuses paid annually for those teaching Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate/Cambridge AICE classes; having certain industry certifications and credentials; being a third grade Read to Achieve teacher, or fourth and fifth grade reading teachers; and for being in the fourth- to eighth-grade math teachers bonus program.
Bonuses ‘a divisive issue’
Jason Ward, a high school science teacher in Davie County, falls under the group of AP teachers who will get a smaller bonus than they expected. Ward found out about it when his principal forwarded an email from the state Department of Instruction recently.
Ward teaches AP Earth along with other science classes at Davie County High School.
AP teachers usually get annual bonuses based on student performance on AP tests.
He understands the reasoning, but was still surprised. He taught AP Earth last fall, so he expected to receive the AP teaching bonus in January, as he had previously. Finding out from the state this summer about the $350 flat bonus for everyone was disappointing, he said, even though he understands why.
In an email from DPI, affected teachers were told that “based on recent NCGA legislation, Session Law 2020-45, SB 818, the teacher performance bonus pay has been repurposed for the coming year. The $37.8 million will be used for the $350 bonus for all teachers in the upcoming year.... “
Pat Ryan, spokesperson for Senate leader Phil Berger, said because so many of the tests that determine the performance bonuses were either changed or waived, like End of Year tests, known as EOGs, there was no way to measure and determine across the board who should get the bonuses. Instead of trying to parse out each bonus, he said, the “the fairest thing to do is to divvy up the existing pot of bonuses and give them to everybody.”
Teacher bonuses are already a divisive issue in schools, said Ward, the high school teacher. He would rather that all teachers received higher pay rather than giving bonus incentives for some teachers but not others.
“I’m not coming at this as ‘woe is me.’ I’m not complaining. But this comes in a year when it was really tough to be a teacher,” he said.
“I can completely see why they did this because a lot of these programs rely on testing data,” he said in a phone interview with The News & Observer on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.